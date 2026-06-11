Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 69,256 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 69,256 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $167.81 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,798,135. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

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About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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