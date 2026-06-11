Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 16,688 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,398 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,173 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,615,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here