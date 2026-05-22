Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 171,165 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 2.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 44.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and Rosenblatt both reiterated bullish views on Snowflake (SNOW) , with raised price targets that point to confidence in enterprise demand, AI product traction, and execution ahead of earnings. Article link

Bank of America and Rosenblatt both reiterated bullish views on , with raised price targets that point to confidence in enterprise demand, AI product traction, and execution ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Snowflake’s expanding customer base and AI partnerships, suggesting additional upside if the company can keep converting that momentum into revenue growth. Article link

Coverage highlighted Snowflake’s expanding customer base and AI partnerships, suggesting additional upside if the company can keep converting that momentum into revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focused on the May 27 earnings date as a potential catalyst, with sentiment leaning constructive if Snowflake beats expectations or raises guidance. Article link

Investors are focused on the May 27 earnings date as a potential catalyst, with sentiment leaning constructive if Snowflake beats expectations or raises guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings previews emphasize key metrics beyond revenue and EPS, indicating that investors will be watching usage trends and other operating indicators closely rather than just headline results. Article link

Pre-earnings previews emphasize key metrics beyond revenue and EPS, indicating that investors will be watching usage trends and other operating indicators closely rather than just headline results. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says recent weakness may simply reflect normal cooling after a sharp rally, not a major business setback. Article link

Some commentary says recent weakness may simply reflect normal cooling after a sharp rally, not a major business setback. Negative Sentiment: Director Frank Slootman disclosed a sale of 144,650 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though it was executed under a pre-arranged trading plan. Article link

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $165.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.08. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $8,818,714.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,297,044.84. This trade represents a 62.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 144,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $25,378,842.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,675,170.70. This represents a 79.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 428,963 shares of company stock valued at $71,996,216 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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