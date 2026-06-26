Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM - Free Report) by 292.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,936 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of SQM stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera's payout ratio is 92.98%.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA NYSE: SQM is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM's product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

See Also

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