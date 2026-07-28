Socorro Asset Management LP Has $4.66 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Socorro Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,735 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bayban bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $291.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $438.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.96.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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