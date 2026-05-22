SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,432 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,829,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,574.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the company's stock worth $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,068 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company's stock worth $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,735 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,186,300 shares of the company's stock worth $84,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $187,533.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 333,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,717. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,442 shares of company stock worth $2,007,681. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here