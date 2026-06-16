Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $29.86 Million Stock Holdings in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,417 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,042 shares during the quarter. Celcuity comprises 1.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Celcuity worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Celcuity by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 662 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celcuity by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Celcuity

In related news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,509.60. This represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,144,200. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,950 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celcuity Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CELC opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22. Celcuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $151.02. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CELC shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Celcuity from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 price target on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Celcuity from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure set a $160.00 price objective on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celcuity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on CELC

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

See Also

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