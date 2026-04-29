SOL Capital Management CO Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,602 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.5% of SOL Capital Management CO's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.3% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $120,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89,439 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,649.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on APO

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

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Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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