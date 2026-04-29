Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

SOL Capital Management CO Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Apollo Global Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SOL Capital Management increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.4% in Q4 to 116,602 shares worth about $16.88 million, making APO roughly 1.5% of the fund and its 15th largest holding.
  • Apollo is showing active deal deployment (e.g., funds acquiring Forvia’s interiors business and backing portfolio companies) but also faces rising legal and reputational risk from recent securities class‑action filings tied to the "Epstein Files."
  • Analysts are broadly positive with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 13 Buy, 3 Hold) and an average price target of $149.42; the company also recently beat Q4 EPS estimates and pays a $0.51 quarterly dividend (about 1.7% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,602 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.5% of SOL Capital Management CO's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.3% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $120,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89,439 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,649.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on APO

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Apollo Global Management Right Now?

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines