SOL Capital Management CO Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 876.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,680 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $388.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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