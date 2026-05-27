Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 1,559.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,343 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 270,966 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEI. Barclays upped their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,786,483.70. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,866.32. The trade was a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SEI opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock's 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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