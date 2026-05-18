Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 10,548.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,582 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 277,947 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $86.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $2,750,264.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,516,551.71. The trade was a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $4,098,804.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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