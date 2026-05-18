Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,578 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,505 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Aj Teague purchased 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.98 per share, for a total transaction of $200,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $807,158.80. The trade was a 33.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $378,976.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,267,866.32. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE SEI opened at $78.48 on Monday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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