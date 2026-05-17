Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,096 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,077 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,241,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408,426 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $210.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.10. The company has a market cap of $371.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.25 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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