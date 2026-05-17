Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $284.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.73. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $302.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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