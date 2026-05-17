Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,069 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 58,885 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Corning by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 56,056 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Trading Down 7.7%

GLW stock opened at $192.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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