Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,927 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $131.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's payout ratio is 36.13%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $2,460,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,023,209 shares in the company, valued at $509,780,812.39. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,804. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and other analysts expect Walmart to deliver another strong quarter, helped by resilient grocery demand, e-commerce growth, and advertising momentum, which could support the stock if results meet or exceed expectations.

UBS and other analysts expect Walmart to deliver another strong quarter, helped by resilient grocery demand, e-commerce growth, and advertising momentum, which could support the stock if results meet or exceed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said Walmart’s consistent sales growth should be rewarded by the market, reinforcing the view that WMT remains a defensive growth name ahead of earnings.

Bank of America said Walmart’s consistent sales growth should be rewarded by the market, reinforcing the view that WMT remains a defensive growth name ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlights Walmart as a long-term growth and momentum stock, with investors continuing to search for the name ahead of the report.

Recent commentary also highlights Walmart as a long-term growth and momentum stock, with investors continuing to search for the name ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart said it will host its first-quarter earnings conference call on May 21, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than any new business update. Walmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2026

Walmart said it will host its first-quarter earnings conference call on May 21, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than any new business update. Negative Sentiment: One bearish analysis argued that expectations may be too high versus Walmart’s own guidance, warning that reported sales growth may not be enough to justify a further move higher and that investors may want to trim positions.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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