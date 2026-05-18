Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,407 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,030,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2,751.4% in the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,368,000 after buying an additional 251,701 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,655.07.

View Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1%

FICO opened at $1,099.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,217.60. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,095.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,427.79.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. Fair Isaac's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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