Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI Holdings Increased by Emmett Investment Management LP

Emmett Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,825 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Somnigroup International accounts for approximately 5.4% of Emmett Investment Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Emmett Investment Management LP's holdings in Somnigroup International were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Somnigroup International by 55.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 120,822 shares of the company's stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Somnigroup International by 62.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,046,320 shares of the company's stock worth $224,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Somnigroup International by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,757 shares of the company's stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Somnigroup International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE SGI opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $98.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Somnigroup International in a research note on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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