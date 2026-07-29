Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 193.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 325,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Somnigroup International worth $36,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Somnigroup International by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,236 shares of the company's stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,046,320 shares of the company's stock worth $224,240,000 after buying an additional 1,171,485 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 120,822 shares of the company's stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 578.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,757 shares of the company's stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Somnigroup International Trading Down 1.3%

SGI opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Somnigroup International's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGI. Bank of America lowered their target price on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Somnigroup International in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Somnigroup International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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