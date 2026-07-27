Sona Asset Management US LLC Acquires New Stake in Centurion Acquisition Corp. $ALF

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 0.28% of Centurion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Centurion Acquisition by 376.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,157,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 914,380 shares during the period. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centurion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,189,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Centurion Acquisition by 150.0% during the second quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centurion Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurion Acquisition by 143.7% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 182,794 shares of the company's stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,794 shares during the period.

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Centurion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALF opened at $10.85 on Monday. Centurion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

Centurion Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centurion Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centurion Acquisition

Centurion Acquisition Profile

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens.

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