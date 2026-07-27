Sona Asset Management US LLC Acquires New Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned 0.06% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4,345.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 425,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,792. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 970,768 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,216. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 109,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,756 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 5.36. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Free Report).

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