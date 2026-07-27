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Sona Asset Management US LLC Acquires Shares of 111,059 Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. $PACH

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Pioneer Acquisition I logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PACH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Pioneer Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $7,538,000. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Pioneer Acquisition I from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACH

Pioneer Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of PACH opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ:PACH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Pioneer Acquisition I Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Acquisition I NASDAQ: PACH is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly known as a blank-check company. Like other SPACs, its principal business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. Until a qualifying transaction is completed, the entity typically has no substantive operating business of its own and holds capital raised from public investors in trust.

As a SPAC, Pioneer Acquisition I's activities generally include sourcing potential targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder approval for any proposed business combination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PACH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ:PACH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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