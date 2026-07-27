Sona Asset Management US LLC Acquires Shares of 501,622 Evolution Global Acquisition Corp $EVOX

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EVOX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 501,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Evolution Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVOX. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolution Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000.

Evolution Global Acquisition Trading Up 0.0%

Evolution Global Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Evolution Global Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Evolution Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evolution Global Acquisition from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evolution Global Acquisition

Evolution Global Acquisition Profile

Evolution Global Acquisition NASDAQ: EVOX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq stock market. As a blank‑check company, its primary business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination, merger or other acquisition that takes a target company public through the SPAC structure. The vehicle provides a means for investors to gain exposure to prospective private companies seeking public market access via a negotiated transaction with the sponsor.

SPACs like Evolution Global Acquisition typically raise capital in an initial public offering and hold funds in trust while they evaluate potential transaction opportunities.

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