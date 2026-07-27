Sona Asset Management US LLC Decreases Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Sona Asset Management US LLC decreased its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after buying an additional 904,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sandisk by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $866,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sandisk by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $825,608,000 after acquiring an additional 828,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sandisk by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $705,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,889,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sandisk from $3,250.00 to $3,050.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,811.38.

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Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,436.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,754.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,092.96. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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