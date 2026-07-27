Sona Asset Management US LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Holding Limited $IHS

Sona Asset Management US LLC trimmed its position in IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,337 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 651,337 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 0.27% of IHS worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of IHS by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,780,288 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,727 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IHS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,683,904 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,942,000 after acquiring an additional 314,501 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in IHS in the first quarter valued at about $35,749,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in IHS in the first quarter worth about $33,532,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IHS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,835 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS alerts: Sign Up

IHS Stock Performance

IHS opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.73. IHS Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). IHS had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,351.44%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.16 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IHS

IHS Profile

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IHS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IHS wasn't on the list.

While IHS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here