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Sona Asset Management US LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation $ANSC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired 100,000 ANSC shares worth approximately $1.13 million, representing 0.24% of the company.
  • Several hedge funds also established new positions, contributing to institutional and hedge-fund ownership of 38.75% of ANSC’s shares.
  • ANSC shares opened at $11.43 and have traded near their 52-week high; the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.07, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition.

Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned 0.24% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,341,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,850,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,170,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,652,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $11.43 on Monday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSC

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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