Sona Asset Management US LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation $ANSC

Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned 0.24% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,341,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,850,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,170,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,652,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $11.43 on Monday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSC

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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