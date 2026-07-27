Sona Asset Management US LLC Purchases New Shares in Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. $KCHV

Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KCHV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned 0.51% of Kochav Defense Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kochav Defense Acquisition by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 900,005 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 133,333 shares of the company's stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,686,575 shares of the company's stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 229,562 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,000 shares of the company's stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 566,200 shares of the company's stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kochav Defense Acquisition

Kochav Defense Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KCHV opened at $10.39 on Monday. Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.36.

Kochav Defense Acquisition (NASDAQ:KCHV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

Kochav Defense Acquisition Company Profile

We are a newly organized blank check company originally formed as Cayman Islands exempted company on January 7, 2025 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

Further Reading

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