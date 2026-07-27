Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Jackson Acquisition Company II $JACS

Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 206,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 0.70% of Jackson Acquisition Company II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Acquisition Company II during the 1st quarter worth $3,624,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II by 24.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 430,362 shares of the company's stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 84,097 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II during the second quarter worth $5,532,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in the second quarter valued at about $7,387,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JACS

Jackson Acquisition Company II Stock Performance

Jackson Acquisition Company II stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. Jackson Acquisition Company II has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

About Jackson Acquisition Company II

Jackson Acquisition Company II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JACS. As a blank‐check vehicle, it has no commercial operations of its own but is sponsored by Jackson Square Partners, an investment firm with experience in middle‐market private equity and venture capital. The company's primary objective is to identify, acquire, or merge with one or more businesses that operate in target industries and deliver long‐term value to its shareholders.

The SPAC completed its initial public offering in late 2021, raising capital through a trust account to fund its acquisition strategy.

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