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Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Annaly Capital Management logo with Finance background
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Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 39.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 17.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,481 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Annaly Capital Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Annaly Capital Management this week:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.80 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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