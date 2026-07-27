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Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in Stellar V Capital Corp. $SVCC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Stellar V Capital logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired 322,958 shares of Stellar V Capital, worth approximately $3.38 million, giving it a 1.49% stake.
  • Institutional interest increased, with firms including Clear Street Group and Verition Fund Management expanding their positions while several others initiated new stakes.
  • Stellar V Capital carries an average analyst rating of “Sell”. The blank-check company reported quarterly EPS of $0.06, and its shares recently traded near $10.61.
  • Interested in Stellar V Capital? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Stellar V Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SVCC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 322,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 1.49% of Stellar V Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stellar V Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stellar V Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Clear Street Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellar V Capital by 5,916.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 117,853 shares of the company's stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 115,894 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellar V Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellar V Capital by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,394 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellar V Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVCC

Stellar V Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SVCC opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Stellar V Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.28 million, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.04.

Stellar V Capital (NASDAQ:SVCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Stellar V Capital Profile

(Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 12, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stellar V Capital (NASDAQ:SVCC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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