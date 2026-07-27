Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes Position in Dynamix Corp III $DNMX

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 392,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Dynamix Corp III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Dynamix Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at $2,967,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynamix Corp III during the 4th quarter worth about $5,192,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynamix Corp III during the 4th quarter worth about $2,967,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dynamix Corp III during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynamix Corp III in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,820,000.

Get Dynamix Corp III alerts: Sign Up

Dynamix Corp III Stock Performance

DNMX opened at $10.01 on Monday. Dynamix Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $233.53 million and a PE ratio of -1,001.00.

Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Dynamix Corp III in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynamix Corp III

Dynamix Corp III Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dynamix Corp III, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dynamix Corp III wasn't on the list.

While Dynamix Corp III currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here