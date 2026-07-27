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Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes Position in Dynamix Corp III $DNMX

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Dynamix Corp III logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired 392,034 shares of Dynamix Corp III in the first quarter, valued at approximately $3.89 million and representing a 1.68% stake.
  • Several other institutional investors, including Periscope Capital and Picton Mahoney Asset Management, also initiated positions in Dynamix during the fourth quarter.
  • DNMX recently traded near $10.01, while Weiss Ratings initiated coverage with a “sell (e+)” rating; the stock has a consensus rating of Sell.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dynamix Corp III.

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 392,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Dynamix Corp III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Dynamix Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at $2,967,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynamix Corp III during the 4th quarter worth about $5,192,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynamix Corp III during the 4th quarter worth about $2,967,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dynamix Corp III during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynamix Corp III in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,820,000.

Dynamix Corp III Stock Performance

DNMX opened at $10.01 on Monday. Dynamix Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $233.53 million and a PE ratio of -1,001.00.

Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Dynamix Corp III in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynamix Corp III

Dynamix Corp III Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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