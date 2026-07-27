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Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes Position in Harvard Ave Acquistion Corp $HAVA

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Ave Acquistion Corp (NASDAQ:HAVA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 410,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Harvard Ave Acquistion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAVA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harvard Ave Acquistion in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,462,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Ave Acquistion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Ave Acquistion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Ave Acquistion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Finally, Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Ave Acquistion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,000.

Harvard Ave Acquistion Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAVA opened at $10.15 on Monday. Harvard Ave Acquistion Corp has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Harvard Ave Acquistion from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harvard Ave Acquistion currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Harvard Ave Acquistion

About Harvard Ave Acquistion

(Free Report)

Harvard Ave Acquisition NASDAQ: HAVA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination. As with other blank-check companies, its primary corporate purpose prior to completing a business combination is to identify and negotiate a qualifying transaction that will result in an operating public company.

The company's principal activities consist of sourcing potential targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms, and, if approved by shareholders, completing a business combination.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Harvard Ave Acquistion (NASDAQ:HAVA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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