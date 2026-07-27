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Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes Position in LightWave Acquisition Corp. $LWAC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
LightWave Acquisition logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired 199,100 shares of LightWave Acquisition, valued at approximately $2.03 million, representing a 0.66% stake.
  • Several other hedge funds, including AQR Arbitrage, Magnetar Financial, and TENOR Capital Management, also established sizable positions in the company recently.
  • LWAC shares opened at $10.24 and have traded between $9.81 and $10.28 over the past year. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.06, while its sole analyst maintains a Sell rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in LightWave Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned 0.66% of LightWave Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in LightWave Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,958,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightWave Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,279,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LightWave Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,950,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightWave Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LightWave Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000.

LightWave Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%

LightWave Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. LightWave Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

LightWave Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LightWave Acquisition from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on LWAC

LightWave Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightWave Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LightWave Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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