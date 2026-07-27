Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $373.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.00 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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