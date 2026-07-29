Sonoco Products Company $SON Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) by 236.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 514,289 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of Sonoco Products worth $39,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,470,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $194,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $212,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,804,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $90,693,000 after buying an additional 1,654,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sonoco Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sonoco Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.78.

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Sonoco Products Trading Up 3.0%

SON opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. Sonoco Products Company has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.41%.Sonoco Products's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Sonoco Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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