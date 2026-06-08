Sonos, Inc. $SONO is Crestwood Capital Management L.P.'s 5th Largest Position

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO - Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Sonos comprises approximately 10.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.79% of Sonos worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 699.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 485.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

Get Sonos alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Sonos

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 1.94. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 320,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $4,540,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 17,661,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $250,621,537.98. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 728,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,169,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sonos from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sonos

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sonos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sonos wasn't on the list.

While Sonos currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here