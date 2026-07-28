Soroban Capital Partners LP Buys 977,411 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854,815 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 977,411 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Capital makes up 0.7% of Soroban Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 3.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $388,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 277,946 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 96,236 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 48,661 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.99%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pinnacle West Capital's payout ratio is presently 67.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $650,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $656,766. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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