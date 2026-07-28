Soroban Capital Partners LP Has $148.32 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Soroban Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,523 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,434,464 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 0.3% of Soroban Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $148,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average of $129.46. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $105.70 and a one year high of $140.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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