Soroban Capital Partners LP Sells 894,427 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Soroban Capital Partners LP lessened its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493,353 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 894,427 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for 0.4% of Soroban Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 0.94% of NiSource worth $209,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,563,653.81. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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