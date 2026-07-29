Sotera Health Company $SHC Shares Bought by Irenic Capital Management LP

Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359,348 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 561,322 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health accounts for 4.1% of Irenic Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Irenic Capital Management LP owned 1.53% of Sotera Health worth $62,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,200 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,645,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,228,375 shares of the company's stock worth $339,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,583 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 1,206.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,106 shares of the company's stock worth $50,523,000 after buying an additional 2,644,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,278,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sotera Health Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Sotera Health Company has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.78 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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