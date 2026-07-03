Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750,533 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 147,734 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.42% of Golub Capital BDC worth $46,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,140,532 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $216,999,000 after buying an additional 435,772 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 124,292 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 247,203 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company's stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts: Sign Up

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of GBDC opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of ($5.28) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.71 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Golub Capital BDC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Golub Capital BDC wasn't on the list.

While Golub Capital BDC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here