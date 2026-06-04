Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Acquires 37,132 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,888 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.22% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $83,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Get GEHC alerts: Sign Up

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $62.03 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Kevin Lobo bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This represents a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. This represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE HealthCare Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn't on the list.

While GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here