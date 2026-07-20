Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Decreases Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,796 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 164,200 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $54,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $171.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The business's fifty day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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