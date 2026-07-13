Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Bought by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.0% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in Southern were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $99.00 price objective on Southern in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.0%

SO opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.34. Southern Company has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $100.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.07 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.46%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Southern's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southern's payout ratio is 77.35%.

Southern Profile

Southern Company NYSE: SO is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern's principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Southern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southern wasn't on the list.

While Southern currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here