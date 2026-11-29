Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO - Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 353,014 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Southern worth $71,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company's stock.

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Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $103.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Sterling Spainhour, Jr. sold 3,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $306,002.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,927,453.66. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

Southern Company is an energy holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through its subsidiaries, it generates, transmits and distributes electricity, and provides natural gas services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its electric utility operations include Alabama Power, Georgia Power and Mississippi Power, which serve customers in their respective states. Southern Company also owns Southern Power, a wholesale energy provider with a portfolio of generating assets, including natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy facilities.

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