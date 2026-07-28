Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $104.77 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $104,766,000. Coinbase Global accounts for about 2.2% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $5,970,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,374,080,000 after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $963,912,000 after buying an additional 134,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $656,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $574,832,000 after buying an additional 146,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $1,815,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,446,200. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,991,110.64. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock worth $5,327,841. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $402.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush set a $224.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $239.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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