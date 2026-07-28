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Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $139.32 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Boeing logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Southpoint Capital Advisors initiated a 700,000-share Boeing position worth approximately $139.3 million, making BA about 2.9% of its portfolio. Institutional investors collectively own 64.82% of Boeing.
  • Boeing shares recently traded near $211.69, while analysts maintained a broadly positive outlook with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $261.53.
  • Turnaround catalysts and risks remain balanced: the FAA restored Boeing’s authority to issue airworthiness certificates for new 737 MAX and 787 aircraft, but investors remain focused on production, deliveries, free cash flow and the company’s heavy debt burden ahead of earnings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $139,321,000. Boeing accounts for about 2.9% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Boeing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.0%

Boeing stock opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.53.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: The Federal Aviation Administration recently restored Boeing’s authority to issue airworthiness certificates for newly produced 737 MAX and 787 aircraft after months of testing and safety audits. The milestone could help reduce delivery bottlenecks and supports the view that the 737 MAX recovery is progressing. Does Boeing’s FAA Win Signal the 737 MAX Turnaround Is Finally Underway?
  • Positive Sentiment: Emirates reportedly remains eager to receive the larger 777X aircraft, offering a positive demand signal for Boeing’s long-delayed wide-body program. Continued customer interest could reinforce the program’s long-term revenue potential, although delivery timing remains important. Emirates Eager to See Bigger 777X Aircraft, Boeing Stock Gains
  • Neutral Sentiment: Boeing is scheduled to report second-quarter results before the bell on July 28. Analysts expect a narrower loss, but investors will focus more heavily on free cash flow, production rates, aircraft deliveries, backlog conversion and management’s outlook for the turnaround. Boeing Set to Report Earnings – Here’s What Investors Should Watch
  • Neutral Sentiment: Boeing earnings are one of the week’s major market events alongside reports from Ford and Visa, consumer-confidence data, inflation figures and the Federal Reserve meeting. These broader catalysts could increase volatility in BA and influence expectations for aerospace demand and interest rates. Boeing & Ford Earnings, July Consumer Confidence: What to Watch
  • Negative Sentiment: The earnings preview highlights continued turnaround risk. Boeing’s stock has declined over the past year, while its substantial debt burden and weak liquidity metrics leave little room for production setbacks or additional cash needs. Investors are seeking clear evidence that manufacturing and deliveries are improving. Boeing Q2 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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