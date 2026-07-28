Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $222,983,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE UBER opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity may signal bullish positioning rather than outright bearishness. The highlighted strike is more than 18% below the current share price, suggesting some traders could be selling puts and expressing confidence that the stock will remain above that level ahead of Uber’s Aug. 5 second-quarter earnings report. Unusual Put Options Activity in UBER Technologies Could Imply Upside in UBER Stock

Unusually heavy put-option activity may signal bullish positioning rather than outright bearishness. The highlighted strike is more than 18% below the current share price, suggesting some traders could be selling puts and expressing confidence that the stock will remain above that level ahead of Uber’s Aug. 5 second-quarter earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Uber is expanding Uber Eats beyond restaurants through a partnership with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports, providing delivery from more than 1,000 U.S. locations. The move supports diversification of bookings and revenue while ride-hailing growth faces increasing autonomous-vehicle uncertainty. Uber Leans Into Deliveries As Waymo Rift Rekindles Questions About Its Autonomy Strategy

Uber is expanding Uber Eats beyond restaurants through a partnership with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports, providing delivery from more than 1,000 U.S. locations. The move supports diversification of bookings and revenue while ride-hailing growth faces increasing autonomous-vehicle uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s fundamentals remain a potential support: first-quarter revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $13.2 billion, while adjusted EPS exceeded consensus estimates. However, revenue was slightly below expectations, and investors are likely to focus on second-quarter guidance and profitability at the upcoming earnings release.

Uber’s fundamentals remain a potential support: first-quarter revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $13.2 billion, while adjusted EPS exceeded consensus estimates. However, revenue was slightly below expectations, and investors are likely to focus on second-quarter guidance and profitability at the upcoming earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has traded near its 52-week low and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after a decline of more than 35% from its recent peak. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with reported price targets substantially above the current level, but the recent weakness reflects elevated execution and industry concerns.

The stock has traded near its 52-week low and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after a decline of more than 35% from its recent peak. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with reported price targets substantially above the current level, but the recent weakness reflects elevated execution and industry concerns. Negative Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending or restructuring its robotaxi partnership with Uber and potentially entering major cities independently. A split could reduce Uber’s role in autonomous mobility, weaken its long-term marketplace advantages and raise questions about how the company will participate if robotaxis become more prevalent. Waymo Weighs Ending Uber Robotaxi Partnership

Waymo is reportedly considering ending or restructuring its robotaxi partnership with Uber and potentially entering major cities independently. A split could reduce Uber’s role in autonomous mobility, weaken its long-term marketplace advantages and raise questions about how the company will participate if robotaxis become more prevalent. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also debating whether autonomous fleets operated directly by Waymo, Tesla or Alphabet could pressure Uber’s margins and distribution role over the long term, despite Uber’s asset-light model and global customer network.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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