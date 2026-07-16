SouthState Bank Corp Has $2.43 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

SouthState Bank Corp lowered its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in GE Aerospace by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 207.3% in the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. President Capital decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $365.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $360.09 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $254.66 and a 1-year high of $382.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $334.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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