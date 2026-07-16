SouthState Bank Corp Has $764,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

SouthState Bank Corp reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $417.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $402.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $434.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $429.50.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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